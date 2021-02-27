RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. RE/MAX updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

