Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $242.63

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.63 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.13), with a volume of 713548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 129.93. The company has a market cap of £744.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.68.

About Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

