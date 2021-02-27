Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.39) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,272.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,225.16. The company has a market capitalization of £42.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

