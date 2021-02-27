Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

