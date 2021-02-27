Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $8.31 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

