Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Red River Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.90. 8,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $649,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

