Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.75

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.75 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 61,258 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £195.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.75.

In related news, insider David Senior sold 14,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £16,005 ($20,910.63).

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

