Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $400,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.81.

REGN stock opened at $450.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $418.01 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

