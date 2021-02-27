Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Renault from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Renault stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Renault has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

