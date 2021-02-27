Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Down 8.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $85.34 and last traded at $85.94. Approximately 1,258,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,106,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.