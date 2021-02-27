Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

REPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of REPL stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 927,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $511,609.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,885 shares of company stock valued at $31,121,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,530 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 9,787.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.