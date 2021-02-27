Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Lowered to $102.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.