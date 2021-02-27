Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

