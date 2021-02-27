Reserve Rights (RSR) Hits Market Cap of $519.12 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $519.12 million and approximately $322.24 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.04 or 0.00716875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

RSR is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

