Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 14.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares shot up 14.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $39.00. The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.10. 3,073,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,143,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,434 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

