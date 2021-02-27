Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $53.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 104.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

RYTM stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

