Richard N. Massey Buys 10,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CNNE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,513. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

