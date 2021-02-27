Rio Tinto Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 11,442 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,467 call options.

Shares of RIO opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

