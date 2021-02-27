Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Water Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,875,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 317.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 174,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $53.73. 65,683,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,833,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

