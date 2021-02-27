Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,839,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

