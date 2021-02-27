Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

The Boeing stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,699,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,991. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $301.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.