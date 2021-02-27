Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,263 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of DVYE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 410,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,434. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

