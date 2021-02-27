Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $25.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RKT traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,963,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,893. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

