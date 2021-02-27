Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 49,963,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,893. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.