Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.