Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $43.59 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $315.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

