Rodney Clemente Sells 1,731 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Clemente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Rodney Clemente sold 200 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $3,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rodney Clemente sold 9,748 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,302.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10.

ERII opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $987.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

