Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $181.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. Rogers has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $195.38.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

