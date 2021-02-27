Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $23,661,500.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Louden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $395.48 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

