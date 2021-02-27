Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $2.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RROTF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Roots from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Roots from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Roots from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roots from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of RROTF remained flat at $$2.05 during midday trading on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

