Rose M. Robeson Sells 4,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SM opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.