Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $45.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,867.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock worth $48,753,613. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

