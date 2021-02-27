Rosenblatt Securities Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $65.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.32.

TWTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 189,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

