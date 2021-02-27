Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $160.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

