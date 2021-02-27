Royal Bank of Canada Increases Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$37.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HCG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.50.

TSE:HCG opened at C$31.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.86. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.67 and a 52 week high of C$33.56.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

