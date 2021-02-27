Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $129.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.24.

Shares of RY stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

