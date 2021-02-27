Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $90.59 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 10390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.