Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.86.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -967.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.04.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.