Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.94.

TSE:PPL opened at C$32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$49.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.10. The company has a market cap of C$17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

