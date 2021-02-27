Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.44 ($11.10).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

