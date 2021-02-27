Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.36.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at C$108.36 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$113.39. The firm has a market cap of C$154.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$107.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.71.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.