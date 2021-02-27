Royce & Associates LP Acquires 120,097 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,097 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYKE. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of SYKE opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

