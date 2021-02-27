Royce & Associates LP Acquires 38,900 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 163.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $125.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

