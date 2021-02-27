Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE PHR opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

