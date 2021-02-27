Royce & Associates LP Purchases 237,335 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237,335 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 101.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

NGVC stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $317.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.