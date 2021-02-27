Royce & Associates LP Purchases 54,598 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.63% of Barrett Business Services worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $544.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $114,280. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.