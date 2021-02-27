RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Stock Price Up 5%

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 86,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 225,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -9.55.

About RT Minerals (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal property is the Norwalk Gold Property comprising three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.