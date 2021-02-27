Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Ingevity worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 364,891 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.