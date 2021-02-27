Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,889 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equitable by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Equitable by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 76,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,842,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

