Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,874 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,874 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock worth $18,529,125 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.22 and its 200 day moving average is $198.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

